Stellantis To Boost Brazil’S Betim Operations With Multi-Billion Dollar Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Stellantis plans a substantial R$14 billion ($2.74 billion) investment to expand its Betim hub in Brazil. From 2025 to 2030, the auto giant will enhance its facilities.



An additional R$454 million ($89.09 million) will be allocated to increase production of high-efficiency, low-emission engines.



These units will incorporate bio-hybrid technology, raising output from 200,000 to 1.1 million annually.



Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis' South American President, commented, "This marks our largest Betim investment."











Stellantis is a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.



























It's notable for its influence on global car markets, boasting a diverse portfolio of iconic brands such as Jeep, Peugeot, and Alfa Romeo.











Completion is anticipated for the latter half of the year. The firm also aims to produce hybrid and electric models by 2030 for cost efficiency.



They plan to launch at least eight such models by then, targeting zero global carbon emissions by 2038.



Cappellano noted, "Enhanced safety features in our hybrid and electric cars raise costs."



To keep cars affordable, especially for Brazil's middle class, Stellantis focuses on improving processes and production efficiencies.

Stellantis' Strategic Expansion in South America

In early 2024, the company led with market shares of 30.3% in Brazil, 33.9% in Argentina, and 23.4% across South America.



Despite challenging conditions, the market experienced growth, notably in Brazil.



By 2030, Stellantis aims to invest R$32 billion ($6.27 billion) in South America, with R$30 billion ($5.88 billion) in Brazil and R$2 billion ($392 million) in Argentina.



This funding will also support the launch of 40 new products.



Later this year, Stellantis plans to introduce the Chinese electric brand Leapmotor to the South American market.



They acquired a 20% stake in Leapmotor in 2023 for $1.6 billion, aiming to challenge BYD's market expansion in Brazil.



The partnership with Leapmotor is expected to provide dual benefits: product enhancement and new technology access.



Cappellano views this as a strategic addition, complementing existing Stellantis brands.

MENAFN20052024007421016031ID1108236763