Pioneering Protection: Costa Rica’S Historic Closure Of State Zoos

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica, known for its lush biodiversity, has closed its last two state-run zoos, shifting toward more ethical wildlife conservation.



This decisive action ends long-term captivity for many animals and moves about 250 to better-suited sanctuaries.



Despite a wildlife protection law from 2013, legal challenges had kept these zoos open under FundaZoo's management.



This year, however, the government decided not to renew their contract, facilitating the closures.



Vice Minister Carlos Isaac Pérez emphasized Costa Rica's dedication to conservation, following national and international guidelines.







He noted that closing the zoos aligns with the nation's goal to offer animals thriving habitats.



This action reflects the nation's dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with global conservation principles.



Costa Rica is now the first country to eliminate all state-run zoos, choosing sanctuaries that ensure humane animal care.



These sanctuaries prioritize welfare, providing expansive, natural habitats- a stark contrast to the restrictive conditions of traditional zoos.



The decision has sparked celebrations among local conservationists and set a precedent for global wildlife policy reform.



Sanctuaries allow animals to live in spacious, natural settings, mimicking their wild habitats, free from breeding or public display pressures.



This progressive step underscores Costa Rica's leadership in environmental protection and serves as a global call to action for conservation.



As the international community watches, Costa Rica shows how a commitment to natural heritage and animal rights can lead to significant environmental progress.



This landmark move could motivate other countries to reassess and improve their conservation strategies.



It promotes a global shift towards more ethical wildlife management and environmental preservation.

