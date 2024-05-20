The Bitcoin Downturn: New Wallet Creations Reach A Four-Year Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has dropped to its lowest point since 2018, signaling a downturn in blockchain activity.



Last Thursday, The Block highlighted this trend, noting it as a significant dip in the history of digital currency.



Despite a minor recovery last week, the current average of new addresses stands at 277,000, well below the 625,000 seen six months prior.



This decrease in new wallet creations typically aligns with Bitcoin's price spikes. For example, a notable decline occurred after Bitcoin's late 2017 peak of $20,000.



Although the price surged to $69,000 in 2021, it did not trigger a similar drop in new wallet numbers.



Yet, 2024 saw a return to this pattern when Bitcoin reached new highs of $73,000 in March, which was quickly followed by a sharp fall in wallet creations.







In November 2023, excitement over new Bitcoin ETFs and the upcoming asset halving led to the highest daily creation rate of new addresses since 2017.



Initially, the halving and the introduction of the "Runes" project in April 2024 spurred market engagement, but interest soon diminished.



According to The Block, enthusiasm for Bitcoin's recent projects has declined, leading to fewer new wallet addresses.



The decrease in new Bitcoin wallets represents more than just numbers.



It reflects shifts in the digital economy and investor sentiment, signaling a cooldown after intense market activity.



As Bitcoin becomes more integrated, variations in wallet creation offer insights into market dynamics and investor behavior.



Frequent fluctuations underscore the volatility of cryptocurrency investments and the ever-changing digital finance landscape.

