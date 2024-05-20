TRA Initiates Review Into Imports Of Aluminium Foil From China

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Trade Remedies Authority

LONDON, England – The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has initiated a transition review of an anti-dumping measure on imports of aluminium foil from China.

The Trade Remedies Authority has initiated a transition review into imports of aluminium foil from China. This follows a ruling from 2013 when the UK was a member of the EU, in which the EU identified instances of dumping of aluminium foil from China and implemented an anti-dumping measure. When the UK left the EU, this measure was transitioned over to UK law.

Our investigation will assess whether the measure is still needed to ensure UK producers are able to compete fairly.

Aluminium foil is commonly used for food related use by caterers, in hotels, restaurants and is also used in hair and beauty treatments.

In 2023, total aluminium foil imports were worth over £77 million.

The current tariff on aluminium foil imports from China is 35.6%. During a review in 2019, the EU decided to maintain the measure.

Background:



The Trade Remedies Authority is the UK body that investigates whether new trade remedy measures are needed to counter unfair import practices and unforeseen surges of imports.

Trade remedy investigations were carried out by the EU Commission on the UK's behalf until the UK left the EU. A number of EU trade remedy measures of interest to UK producers were transitioned into UK law when the UK left the EU and the TRA has been reviewing these to assess whether they are suitable for UK needs. Anti-dumping duties allow a country or union to act against goods which are being sold at less than their normal value – this is defined as the price for 'like goods' sold in the exporter's home market.

