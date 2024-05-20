UK Hosts Five Eyes Combined Digital Leadership Forum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Strategic Command brings together international data, digital, and technology experts

LONDON, England – Strategic Command facilitated a Five Eyes Combined Digital Leadership Forum in Portsmouth, bringing together chief information officers, chief data officers, and the combined communications and electronics board from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The purpose of the event was to provide the Five Eyes community with an opportunity to share insights and ideas, and exchange and coordinate our data, digital and technology approaches with close allies.

Discussions covered:



Digital deterrence – exploring how we can contribute to our collective deterrence posture by enhancing the integration and resilience of our digital enterprise;

Common standards and open architectures;

Cyber resilience;

Relationship with defence and technology industry around the globe;

Machine learning and artificial intelligence. Management of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Together, the combined leadership signed a charter agreeing new ways of working that will help pursue common goals more efficiently to support the alliance.

By accelerating current projects and launching new initiatives that will enhance digital interoperability between allies, the Five Eyes community will work as an even more resilient and unified group ready to face current and future threats.

Since its genesis following the Second World War, the Five Eyes network has been a critical element in the defence and security of each of its member countries.

