Azerbaijan's Next Reserve Officer Training Course Ends

A ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the next ReserveOfficer Training Course was held, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijanipeople, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificedtheir lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorialintegrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute ofsilence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan,accompanied by a military orchestra, was performed.

Congratulations on the leadership of the Defence Ministry wereconveyed to the graduates, and they were wished success in theirfuture service.

The course graduates expressed their satisfaction with the createdconditions and educational process and pledged to apply theacquired knowledge and skills, to justify the trust shown, andhonourably bear the title of serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army.

The graduates were awarded with certificates, and a photo wastaken.

In the end, servicemen solemnly marched in front of thegrandstand.