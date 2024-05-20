Azerbaijan's Artillery Units End Live-Fire Tactical Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Live-fire tactical exercise with artillery units under the LandForces training plan for 2024 ended, Azernews reports.

According to the exercise plan, units withdrawn from the pointsof permanent deployment to assembly areas successfully accomplishedthe tasks of taking firing positions, preparing devices for combatuse, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with precisefire, as well as other assigned tasks.

High professionalism was demonstrated during the exercise, wherethe main focus was on increasing the knowledge and capabilities ofmilitary personnel, improving the command staff's artillery unitmanagement skills, as well as organising interoperability withother types of troops during combat operations.