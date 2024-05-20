Seven More Civilians Evacuated From Vorozhba In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven citizens with pets were evacuated from the border town of Vorozhba in the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Police reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Evacuation measures were carried out from the Vorozhba territorial community, which is often subject to shelling by the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers helped citizens to carry their belongings, get to the place of departure, ensure public safety and order, and accompanied the bus to the regional center,” the statement said.

As noted, on May 20, seven citizens and two pets were taken from Vorozhba to places of temporary residence in Sumy.

Despite the fact that different categories of citizens, including families with children, are registered for voluntary evacuation, it is mostly the elderly who leave, the police said.

Reportedly, volunteers from public organizations meet and settle people at their new place of residence. Pets are taken to a temporary shelter by representatives of special organizations that take care of pets.

As reported, a week ago, the evacuation of civilians from the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba was announced in the Sumy region.