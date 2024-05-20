India To Participate In Peace Summit In Switzerland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India will take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

"India will be participating in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with PTI , referring to the invitation to participate in the Group of Seven meeting and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

So far, this is the only major country from the "Global South" that has confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit.

PM of Croatia to participate inSummit

The Peace Summit is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16. According to Switzerland's President Viola Amherd, about 50 heads of state and government, including the Chancellor of Germany, have already confirmed their participation.