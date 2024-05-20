Russians Launch 23 Drones At Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian occupiers launched 23 drones at the Nikopol district and carried out four artillery attacks during the day, injuring a 42-year-old man.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities were affected. A 42-year-old man was injured. He received a shrapnel wound. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.
One apartment block, 18 private houses, five outbuildings, one garage were damaged. . A total of twelve vehicles were affected, including those used by gas workers for their work duties. Additionally, a medical facility, an infrastructure facility, and a grocery store sustained damage. A disused building caught fire. The fire was successfully extinguished.
The enemy also hit gas pipelines, power lines and 17 solar panels.
As earlier reported, a dry grass fire started in the Kryvyi Rih district due to the fall of the downed missile debris. The fire was promptly extinguished.
