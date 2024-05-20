Ivano-Frankivsk Allocates Another 5.5 Million From Budget To Help Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ivano-Frankivsk, more than UAH 5.5 million was allocated from the city budget to help the wounded at the front. The funds will be allocated to 113 soldiers.

This was announced by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another 113 soldiers who were wounded at the front will receive assistance from the city budget in the amount of UAH 5,570,000,» Martsinkiv said.

Militaryto Ukraine from "Ramstein" members reaches $95B - Austin

According to him, since the beginning of the year, 235 soldiers have received such assistance totalling UAH 11,730,000.

As the agency reported earlier, parents of fallen soldiers in Lviv will receive UAH 10,000 in aid .