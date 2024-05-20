Vietjet Offers Exclusive One-Week Promotion For Indian Travellers, 50% Discount On All Classes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 20, 2024: Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, is excited to announce a one-week exclusive promotion offering travellers an incredible 50% discount** on all classes - Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco - for flights between India and Vietnam. The offer is valid from May 20th to May 27th, 2024, with flight dates spanning from May 20th to September 30th, 2024.



Additionally, passengers can enjoy a 50% discount** on online duty-free goods from international luxury brands, until 25th May, 2024. Travellers can avail both the promotions on or the VietJet Air mobile app.



Moreover, the airline is introducing an exciting lucky draw with prizes totalling INR 1,96,90,174 (VND 6 billion). Lucky winners stand a chance to win Sky Gold+ membership passes redeemable for up to 12 flight tickets, ticket vouchers worth up to INR 32,814 (VND 10 million) each, and numerous gifts from beloved brands. The lucky draw games include a daily lucky spin and a monthly lottery, applicable to ticket purchases made between May 5th to August 7th. Travellers can participate in the lucky draw by visiting



Vietjet has aggressively expanded its network to India, a country home to over 1.4 billion people, and remains committed to providing seamless connectivity between India and Vietnam, as well as to a host of other exciting destinations across Asia and beyond. The airline is currently operating 29 round-trip flights per week across four major cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customersâ€TM demands.

