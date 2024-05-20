GCC Affirms Support For Peace, Stability In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Monday that GCC countries and international efforts support Yemen's plan in achieving peace and stability for the country and its people.

In a statement, the GCC General Secretariat said Al-Budaiwi's reviewed the Yemeni issue during the meeting with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focused on topics related to the GCC's position in supporting Yemen's legitimacy, and to ending the Yemeni crisis in order to reach a political solution according to the Gulf initiative's terms and the UN Security Council's Resolution 2216, added the statement.

Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's Supreme Council statement during its 44th session in Qatar in December 2023, which included the full support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council's President Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi to achieve a stable and secure Yemen. (end)

as













MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108236289