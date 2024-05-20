               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OIC Voices Concern Over Ongoing Rohingya Genocide In Rakhine, Myanmar


5/20/2024 3:05:22 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) voiced on Monday their deepest concerns over the ongoing violence and "genocide" against the Muslim minority of Rohingya in Rakhine, Myanmar.
In a statement, the OIC said that it is the responsibility of both militaries, Myanmar's and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation army, to protect the people of Rohingya, by International Law.
It also called for the immediate dispatch and delivery of humanitarian aid without any obstacles and to comply with the International Court of Justice. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

