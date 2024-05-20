UN Watchdog Sees Transformation In Nuclear Safety Amid AI Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 20 (KUNA) -- Emerging technologies such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools can potentially reshape the notion of nuclear safety, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

These technologies represent "potent tools" given their capability to enhance security measures and strategies, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog told a global conference on nuclear safety, with emphasis on plans aiming to "reshape the future."

The IAEA is persistent and diligent in its efforts to keep abreast of the impact the use of such tools could have on nuclear safety, he underlined, saying this process includes the "accurate assessment" of the emerging AI industry.

On the existential challenges facing global nuclear safety, the IAEA chief cited "cyber threats and internal sabotage" as chief among them, which call for greater cooperation in a bid to ensure a firm response to these security threats, he added.

The gathering will "provide a global forum for ministers, policymakers, senior officials and nuclear security experts to discuss the future of nuclear security worldwide," according to the UN watchdog's official website.

