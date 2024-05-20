Iran Launches Probe Into President Raisi's Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- Iran commenced Monday an investigation into the deadly crash of President Ebrahim Raisi helicopter.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Bagheri has assigned an investigation team to probe into the incident, the Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported Monday.

The team, headed by Ali Abdollah and includes civilian and military experts and investigators, has been already sent to crash site, added the agency, affirming that the result of the investigation would be made public once completed.

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation were killed in the crash.

Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran's borders with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwest Iran.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provisional officials were also on board the helicopter and were killed in the crash. (end)

mw







