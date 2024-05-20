Comic Week Exhibition Opens In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, President of the Royal Society of Fine Arts, attended the opening of the fourth edition of the "Comic Week " exhibition titled "Comics for Humanity", on Monday evening at Sweifieh Village in Amman.The 7-day exhibition, organized by the EU Delegation in cooperation with the EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), the embassies of Spain, Belgium, Greece, France, Spain, and the French and Italian cultural centers in Jordan, includes comics that simulate humanitarian issues, including refugees, poverty, and others.In a speech at the opening ceremony, the head of the EU mission, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, pointed to Jordan's archaeological drawings that tell the stories of ancient civilizations that passed on its land.Chatzisavas said that the fourth edition of "Comic Week" celebrates human values and aims to focus on them and spread the culture of peace and tolerance.In his speech, UNHCR Representative to Jordan, Dominic Bartsch, lauded Jordan's role in hosting large numbers of refugees, pointing to the Syrian refugees who came to Jordan in recent years and what Jordan has done for them.Bartsch said the exhibition aims to reflect the values of solidarity and tolerance for the less fortunate.UNRWA Director in Jordan, Olaf Becker, spoke about the importance of addressing rights as well as the importance of working to implement them, referring to the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and emphasized the importance of spreading the culture of human values and tolerance.EUNIC President, Jessica Batshone, spoke about the importance of this exhibition and its goals with its high human values, noting the great impact of comics on various imaginations, especially children, as they instill in them virtuous values at an early age, foremost of which is the preservation of human values.Tunisian-Italian artist Takoua Ben Mohamed also spoke about the importance of her participation in this exhibition and its role in raising awareness of humanitarian issues.The ambassadors of the participating countries also honored a number of students from four Jordanian schools who participated in the exhibition through comics that reflected their thoughts on humanitarian issues, most notably the situation in Gaza.