New UN Special Coordinator For Lebanon Appointed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 20 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres announced today the appointment of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands as his new Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL).Hennis-Plasschaert succeeded Joanna Wronecka of Poland, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and leadership of UNSCOL, according to a UN statement on MondayCurrently serving as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (since 2018), Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert brings to this position over 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international security and Middle East affairs.