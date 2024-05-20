New UN Special Coordinator For Lebanon Appointed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, May 20 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres announced today the appointment of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands as his new Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL).
Hennis-Plasschaert succeeded Joanna Wronecka of Poland, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and leadership of UNSCOL, according to a UN statement on Monday
Currently serving as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (since 2018), Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert brings to this position over 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international security and Middle East affairs.
