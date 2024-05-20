Safadi Calls Iran's Acting Foreign Minister To Express Condolences

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Monday called Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri to express His Majesty King Abdullah II's condolences on the death of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian officials.Safadi also expressed Jordan's condolences to the Iranian people, their leadership and government, stressing the Kingdom's solidarity with Iran.He said Jordan is keen to continue dialogue with Iran to resolve "outstanding" issues and build cooperation based on mutual respect.

