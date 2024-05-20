QAIA Received 669,000 Passengers In April

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 669,158 passengers during the month of April, down 6.2 percent from the same month last year, according to Airport International Group (AIG), which operates the airport.Regarding air traffic, the airport recorded 5,783 movements in April, with a decrease of 6.3 percent, and also handled 6,504 tons of air cargo movement, a remarkable increase of 27.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.AIG statistics since the beginning of the year revealed a 5 percent decrease in passenger numbers, compared to the same period last year, as the total number was 2,638,151.Regarding aircraft movement since the beginning of the year, airport movements was at 22,422, a decrease of 5.7 percent. It also handled 25,843 tons of air cargo movement, recording an increase of 29.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.AIG CEO Nicolas Devillier said that the number of passengers was impacted last April by the war in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which prompted the cancelation of selected flights to and from QAIA.