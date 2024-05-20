Interior Minister, Rwandan Envoy Talk Security Ties

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya and the Ambassador of Rwanda, Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Monday discussed security cooperation in implementing the security cooperation agreement.Bakuramutsa said Rwanda is "keen" to strengthen ties with Jordan.

