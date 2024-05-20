               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Interior Minister, Rwandan Envoy Talk Security Ties


5/20/2024 3:03:10 PM

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya and the Ambassador of Rwanda, Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Monday discussed security cooperation in implementing the security cooperation agreement.
Bakuramutsa said Rwanda is "keen" to strengthen ties with Jordan.

