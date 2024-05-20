Turkish Ambassador To Cairo Calls For Friendship Matches Between Türkiye, Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Turkish Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, called for“friendship and brotherhood matches” between the national teams and clubs of Türkiye and Egypt during an event held at his residence on May 19th to celebrate Youth and Sports Day and commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.







Ambassador Şen stressed the importance of youth and sports, stating,“We want to organize friendship and brotherhood matches between Türkiye and Egypt at the national teams and clubs level.” He emphasized that youth represent hope and the future, and sports can strengthen friendships between nations.





Şen also mentioned his recent visit to 50 Turkish athletes participating in athletics competitions in Ismailia, praising Egypt's young athletes and highlighting the country's bright future due to its vibrant population.





During the event, Şen shared the story of Egyptian athlete Adam Assil, who won a world championship in gymnastics representing Turkey, calling him“our shared pride.”





The ambassador concluded his speech by explaining the significance of Youth and Sports Day as a day to commemorate Atatürk and remember the young martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Turkey. He said,“We commemorate Atatürk and remember with mercy, gratitude, and appreciation our young martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Turkey at the age of fifteen.”