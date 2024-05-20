               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Giza Pyramids Host Egypt's Leg Of Global 'One Run' Half-Marathon


5/20/2024 2:58:47 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over 500 runners participated in the“One Run” half marathon in Giza on May 19, as Egypt joined 15 other countries in the global event organized by the Hero League.


The race, supported by the Egyptian Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Youth & Sports, offered distances of 1, 5,10, and 21.1 kilometres. All routes began near the Great Pyramid of Giza, offering participants a sunset tour of the Giza Plateau.


“To be the sixteenth country to host this event is a special honour for us here in Egypt,” said Ayman Hakky, CEO of The TriFactory, the local organizer of the event.


Members of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the Russian Embassy, and professional athletes attended the“One Run”race.


The Giza Plateau's unique terrain challenged runners with inclines and declines, exacerbated by unexpectedly high temperatures. Despite this, 99% of participants completed the race and received their medals in front of the pyramids.


In total, the“One Run” global event attracted more than 180,000 participants from Russia, China, Brazil, Serbia, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Cameroon, Nepal, Armenia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

MENAFN20052024000153011029ID1108236090


Daily News Egypt

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search