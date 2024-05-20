Giza Pyramids Host Egypt's Leg Of Global 'One Run' Half-Marathon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over 500 runners participated in the“One Run” half marathon in Giza on May 19, as Egypt joined 15 other countries in the global event organized by the Hero League.





The race, supported by the Egyptian Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Youth & Sports, offered distances of 1, 5,10, and 21.1 kilometres. All routes began near the Great Pyramid of Giza, offering participants a sunset tour of the Giza Plateau.





“To be the sixteenth country to host this event is a special honour for us here in Egypt,” said Ayman Hakky, CEO of The TriFactory, the local organizer of the event.





Members of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the Russian Embassy, and professional athletes attended the“One Run”race.





The Giza Plateau's unique terrain challenged runners with inclines and declines, exacerbated by unexpectedly high temperatures. Despite this, 99% of participants completed the race and received their medals in front of the pyramids.





In total, the“One Run” global event attracted more than 180,000 participants from Russia, China, Brazil, Serbia, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Cameroon, Nepal, Armenia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.