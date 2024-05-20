Precious Metals Forecast: Silver And Gold (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Gold is outperforming Silver, so traders should be more confident of being long of Gold than of Silver.

Gold is breaking to new record highs, while Silver has broken to a new 11-year high.

The best new trade opportunities which might set up today will likely be a long trade in Gold above the $2450 area or in Silver above $32.50. Stock markets are mostly bullish, which is probably good news for further rises in Gold and Silver.

The price has reached a new all-time high for the second consecutive day and is trading in blue sky, so has no obvious resistance levels to stop it except the high and round numbers above that.

Precious metals as an asset class are generally bullish, and Gold is showing more bullish short-term price action than

Silver . Stock markets are rising in most geos and there is generally risk-on bullish sentiment in the markets. These conditions have historically been correlated with a rising price of Gold.

The price chart below shows thatGoldis well established within a long-term bullish trend . Bulls can be excited and optimistic for several reasons:

After reaching a record high of $2450 just a few hours ago, the price made a small bearish retracement , but it is now rising again and is just a few Dollars off $2450.

Traders should consider entering a speculative long trade if the price gets established later today above $2450, which can usually be measured by two consecutive higher hourly closes above that level, without the second hourly candlestick having a significant upper wick.



$2355 $2336



$2419

$2397 $2386





Key Support Levels:Key Resistance Levels:Silver (XAG/USD): Technical Analysis



The price has reached a new 11-year high for the second consecutive day and is trading in blue sky, so has no obvious resistance levels to stop it except the high at $32.50 (which is also a half number) and round numbers above that.

Precious metals as an asset class are generally bullish, although Gold is showing more bullish short-term price action than Silver. Traders looking to go long here might consider being long of Gold instead of Silver, or being long of both, but overweight Gold. Stock markets are rising in most geos and there is generally risk-on bullish sentiment in the markets. These conditions have historically been correlated with a rising price of Silver.

The price chart below shows that Silver is well established within a long-term bullish trend. The price has been rising very strongly, and within the past few hours it reached $32.50 which is an 11-year high. There are several reasons to be bullish:

A few hours ago, the price made a relatively shallow retracement from the high at $32.50, printing new support at $31.62 where it made a bullish bounce. The price is now rising again.

Traders should consider entering a speculative long trade if the price gets established later today above $32.50, which can usually be measured by two consecutive higher hourly closes above that level, without the second hourly candlestick having a significant upper wick.

Traders who prefer to buy at bounces on support after dips could try to enter if we get another bullish bounce at the support level of $31.62 later today.



$28.02

$27.73

$27.47 $27.00



$32.50

$33.00 $34.00





Key Support Levels:Key Resistance Levels:

