Water Minister Inaugurates Al Waha Pumping Station

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud, and USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed inaugurated Al Waha Water Pumping Station and the rehabilitation of distribution systems in ten areas of the capital on Monday.

The Project, a $33.8 million grant from the U.S. government through USAID aims to reduce water loss across the Kingdom through implementing the 2023-2040 Water Sector Strategic Plan, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The projects involved rehabilitating water distribution systems, extending over 110 kilometres of water distribution lines, and improving water supply management to ensure fair distribution to all subscribers.

The USAID also funded a fleet of 45 vehicles equipped with the latest leak detection and maintenance equipment to enhance the capabilities of the Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) in maintaining networks and reducing water loss.



The restructuring projects, covering 22 per cent of Amman's subscribers, reduced energy consumption by 54 per cent through the construction and rehabilitation of three pumping stations.



Abu Saud also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for USAID's continuous support of the water sector and protecting Jordan's limited water resources.

The USAID-funded water loss reduction project aims to improve water supply management across all areas of the capital and the Kingdom's governorates, meeting the increasing demand, especially during the summer.

It also supports the Ministry of Water and Irrigation's efforts to achieve the annual target of reducing water loss by 2 per cent, aiming for a 25 per cent reduction by 2040.