Bitcoin Cautious Despite Global Rise In Risk Appetite

Crypto market capitalisation rose 5.2% over the past seven days to $2.41 trillion. Over the weekend, it reached $2.44 trillion, its highest level in nearly four weeks.

Bitcoin is treading near local highs, remaining just below $67K. That's a gain of 8.4% in seven days and a retest of the previous peak area in late April. Despite the burgeoning risk appetite in global markets, demand for Bitcoin, Ethereum and many altcoins is rather subdued. However, BTCUSD remains firmly above the 50-day moving average, indicating an upward trend.

Investors are more optimistic about Solana, whose price rose to its highest since early April at $177 (+1.5% in 24h). It may well reach the March highs before Bitcoin, acting as a more sensitive indicator of risk appetite in cryptocurrencies.