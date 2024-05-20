Oil Shows Weakness

Oil is losing about 0.75% of its peak on Monday, having hit a strengthening sell-off as it attempts to climb above $80/bbl WTI and $84/bbl Brent.

Interestingly, oil is declining despite the death of Iran's president, which should reinforce the risk premium, and despite a strong rally in metals and other commodities in response to China's stimulus measures.

News on the US oil industry points to relative stagnation. According to Friday's report from Baker Hughes, the total number of Oil rigs in the US was 497 compared to 496 and 499 in the last two weeks. We have been seeing fluctuations around the 500 level since last October.

The official weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration last week also pointed to stagnant production at 13.1 million bpd over the last ten weeks. This volume also is the average over the period since mid-September.

The conclusion is that current prices are neutral for the industry, not creating incentives to increase production but not causing it to decline either.