Netlist Prevails In Federal Court Against Samsung

Irvine, 05/20/2024 - Netlist, Inc.



Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that a jury verdict in the Federal District Court for the Central District of California found Samsung materially breached the Joint Development and License Agreement (the Agreement) signed by the parties in November 2015. Samsung is the largest memory manufacturer in the world, generating tens of billions of dollars in memory revenue annually.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We would like to thank the Jury for their diligence in this case. Their unanimous decision confirmed that Samsung breached the Agreement and no longer has a license to Netlist's patent portfolio. We are committed to protecting our intellectual property and extending licenses which fairly compensate Netlist and its shareholders."

