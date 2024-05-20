Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta secures 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport, expanding presence across Travel Retail, Convenience and F&B in California, USA, to 2039

20.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, announces it will grow its presence at John Wayne Airport to offer travelers more food and beverage options, as well as multiple travel convenience and specialty retail stores throughout the concourse. Under newly awarded 15-year contracts to develop nearly 3,500 m2 of concessions space across Terminals A, B, and C, Avolta's brands Hudson and HMSHost will blend the vibrancy of Orange County with global brands and trends, bringing a strong sense of place that resonates with passengers. The longer-term contracts create a win:win for the airport, Hudson and HMSHost, enhancing the opportunity to invest and establish a stronger sense of place for travelers. The new contracts will result in the opening of over a dozen new dining venues, including outposts of several iconic Orange County-born brands: Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails, Wahoo's Fish Tacos, Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store, Tacos La Piña, Five Vines Wine Bar, Chaupin Bakery, and Left Coast Brewing, as well as five new Hudson-branded retail stores, including two travel convenience and three specialty retail concepts.



A variety of fun, fast, 24/7 vending options dubbed OC To Go* will also be landing at John Wayne Airport, serving everything from hot, made-to-order pizza, Krispy Kreme donuts, and Wow Bao bao and dumplings, to fresh salads, smoothies, and coffee. Furthermore, passengers will soon be able to enjoy a revamped Ducks Breakaway Bar with a bold new look and menu, along with several national and globally recognized quick-service brands, including Dunkin', Panera Bread, Starbucks, Auntie Anne's, Bonchon, The Habit Burger Grill, and Earl of Sandwich.



“This is a significant and very exciting upgrade to our travel experience offerings at John Wayne Airport. We have built our reputation on carefully crafting concessions programs that deliver exceptional experiences and a sense of place,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“Orange County is a unique region, deserving of F&B and retail offerings that reflect its environment, culture, and diversity. Combined with outlets featuring esteemed, recognizable brands, our F&B and retail program will bring variety and excitement to the terminal. We are proud of our continued partnership with John Wayne Airport and the County of Orange, and are thrilled by their support of our vision to create the future of retail and dining.”



“John Wayne Airport is thrilled to partner with HMSHost in bringing exciting new dining options to the terminal, reflecting the rich culinary diversity of Orange County [, and] excited to welcome the Hudson brand's expanded presence, offering travelers an elevated retail experience that perfectly blends the local sense of Orange County with travel trends. Through this innovative partnership, these improvements underscore our commitment to providing guests with a unique and memorable experience showcasing local favorites and beloved national brands, as well as providing our guests with diverse options that reflect the unique culture and personality of the area,” said Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director.



