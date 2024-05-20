Venture Capital Fund Caret Capital Launches Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Caret Capital announced the launch of Caret360 Accelerator - a 100-day Outcome-Focused program for Early-Stage Startups.

Selected startups will get up to Rs. 3 crore investment as well as deep-engaged mentoring from industry leaders. Additionally, the startups get assisted access to Caret's community of CXOs from some of the country's largest corporations.





A Caret360 interaction in progress with Pankaj Bansal, Prajakt Raut and Sandip Das





Commenting on the development, Prajakt Raut, Managing Partner of Caret Capital said,“Caret Accelerator is a platform for us to empower early-stage startups with capital and mentoring from industry stalwarts. Startups will also have the opportunity to draw further follow-on capital from Caret Capital.”





“Caret provides timely capital, aggregates and makes accessible industry expertise, imparts skills through mentorship and helps startups improve their chances of success,”

Sandip Das, Ex-CEO - Hutchison and ex-MD Jio, Co-chair Caret Innovation Lab and Caret Accelerator .





Caret360 Accelerator will invest and mentor startups across the 3 areas of focus of Caret Capital - smart mobility, distribution/supply chain and

employment/employability.







Caret360 Accelerator has a rigorous selection process to select a distinguished group of startups. The selection process involves multiple stakeholders including other VC, corporates, and domain experts, and selects as steep as 1% of the start-ups that apply. Past cohort companies like Celcius Logistics, Just Deliveries, etc. have raised follow-on capital from Caret Capital as well as other marquee VCs.







About Caret Capital

Caret Capital is a sustainability fund that invests across Mobility, Distribution, and Employment. Caret360 is the accelerator and CXO community initiated by Caret Capital to help startups and industries discover each other.







Caret Capital's portfolio comprises startups that are transforming three key aspects of the value chain - Goods and Services Supply Chain, Human Capital Supply Chain and Assets and Infra Supply Chain: Stylumia , an AI-enabled demand forecasting platform for global fashion and lifestyle brands; Unstop , a platform for companies to identify, curate, hire and onboard freshers; Omnivio , an omnichannel Control Tower (CT) platform for modern retailers and omni-brands; Celcius , India's first asset-light cold supply chain solution provider; Xindus , a technology startup that simplifies exports; Tusker , a rural logistics consolidation and distribution platform; Just Deliveries , an intra-city logistics platform for perishable; Conmove , a container logistics platform; Spareshub , a B2B distribution platform for auto spares and accessories; Citrus Freight , India's 1st container booking platform for perishables; MoooFarm , a dairy agri-tech startup; and Traqcheck , for faster and simpler hiring through AI-powered Background Checks.