Esgbreaks Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) To Complete 1-To-50 Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PlantX Life (CSE:

VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) , the digital face of the plant-based community operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, has announced a proposed share consolidation. According to the announcement, the company will complete a consolidation of authorized and issued common shares of the company; the consolidation will be based on one postconsolidated common share for each fifty preconsolidated common share. Before the consolidation, PlantX Life reported 34,423,688 issued and outstanding common shares; after the consolidation, the company should have an estimated 688,473 issued and outstanding common shares. The announcement noted that no fractional common shares will be issued; rather, if a shareholder would be entitled to receive a fractional common share, the number of common shares will be rounded down. The company reported that company shareholders approved this transaction at the May 3, 2024, annual general and special meeting. The record date for the consolidation is May 23, 2024.

To view the full press release, visit

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX is committed to being the digital face of the plant-based community as well as the one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across

North America

more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company.

PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information about this company, please visit and .

