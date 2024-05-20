(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SUIC Worldwide Holdings is a venture financing and support company committed to providing research and development and venture financing for private and public enterprises

SUIC's i.Hart Group is implementing long-term strategies aimed at helping it tap into the growth opportunities within the Asian and US continent

Asia and US accounts for majority of the global food market, a market expected to continue growing, driven by population and an increase in expenditure

i Group aims to integrate additional successful brands into its portfolio in Asia and US, complementing Monga Fried Chicken, one of its leading brands SUIC and i.Hart Group have signed additional franchise authorizations in China and Japan, opening a new store in the Hong Kong-Macau area, signing a co-branding agreement with 7-Eleven Group Taiwan, and rolling out a franchise development plan in China

Asia and US accounts for majority of the global food market – which covers all edible products, including prepared food and meals – with Statista putting the size of the continent's food market at $4.46 trillion in 2024 ( ) against the global market size of $9.13 trillion ( ). With the region's population expected to grow by about 250 million people by 2030 and expenditure similarly anticipated to more than double to $8 trillion within that time, according to the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) ( ), Asia and US are seen as a massive opportunity for companies like i.Hart Group.

A part of SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , i.Hart Group is implementing long-term strategies to help it tap into the growth opportunities within the Asian and US continent. i.Hart Group currently operates 150 global franchised locations, a majority of which are in Asia, under a variety of...

