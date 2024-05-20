Tinygemsbreaks Nextplat Corp's (NASDAQ: NXPL) GTC Begins Sales Of Spacex's Starlink As Authorized Reseller

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global e-commerce provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Global Telesat Communications Ltd (“GTC”), through a new joint venture agreement with Pivotel Solutions Inc. (dba“Pulsar”) is now a global authorized reseller of SpaceX's Starlink satellite-based connectivity products. Under the agreement as as an approved reseller, GTC will immediately begin offering Starlink connectivity services in the U.K. and other international markets serving mobile and maritime-based customers. Pulsar will provide GTC back-end systems support services on behalf of its new Starlink customers.“We are pleased to collaborate with Pulsar to begin offering SpaceX's revolutionary Starlink, LEO-satellite based connectivity products to customers, joining a very select group of premier partners,” said David Phipps, president of NextPlat and CEO of global operations and managing director of Global Telesat Communications.“Starlink's unique capabilities and performance makes it an ideal connectivity solution for a wide array of applications, especially in remote outdoor locations or on the seas.”

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary,

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) .

