Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Updates Storm Copper Project Exploration Strategy

CNN report notes that“after thousands of years of use, copper continues to play a key role in the global economy and human development” Copper mining stocks are not only one of the easiest ways for investors to gain exposure to the copper market, but they also tend to leverage rising metals prices With its 20% interest carried to production in the Storm Copper Project, Aston Bay and its investors may be looking at money in the bank with the project
With the copper market heating up, increasing numbers of investors are looking for opportunities in copper. CNN has even jumped on the bandwagon with a recent article focused on investing in the red metal ( ). One junior mining company that offers an exciting and unique copper investment opportunity is
Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) . In addition to two high-grade projects (gold and copper) that the company is developing in the state of Virginia, Aston Bay also holds a 20% interest in the Canada-based Storm Copper Project.
“After thousands of years of use, copper continues to play a key role in the global economy and human development,” stated CNN in the recent coverage.“That will become even more true as the energy transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable...
