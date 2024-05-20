Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Forges Ahead: Reinforcing Strategic Stance Amid Copper Trade Constraints

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Recent bans on Russian-origin metals raise concerns of tightening supply and price increases through 2025

Copper is used in solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles, crucial for the renewable energy industry due to its conductivity and durability

Copper prices are expected to hit $12,000 this year according to recent Goldman Sachs report

TMET is advancing three copper and gold exploration projects: Kolos Copper-Gold Project, Filion Gold Project, and Latham Copper-Gold Project; that were strategically acquired due to geological settings akin to regional mines in British Columbia and Ontario, suggesting multiple potentials for major new discoveries adjacent to established infrastructure Work in 2023 identified 5 large-scale copper and gold soil targets on the Kolos Project, all of which are road-accessible and undrilled with coincident geophysical anomalies extending up to 1500 meters into the subsurface. Six undrilled gold soil targets were also identified in 2023 on the Filion Project, one of which extends 1200 meters in length and is coincident with a historical rock chip sample of 91.4 g/t gold over 0.3 meters. While also containing 5 undrilled copper and gold soil targets the Latham Project also has the Gnat Pass porphyry deposit which remains open to expansion beyond 200 meters depth

Russian-origin metals such as copper were recently banned by commodity exchanges in the United States and the United Kingdom, raising concerns that tightened supplies will lead to rising metal prices through 2025 ( ).

Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a Canada-based company focused on advancing mineral properties with early-stage discovery potential, aims to capitalize on current market conditions through its portfolio of copper and gold projects in prolific mining districts of British Columbia and Ontario.

Copper holds significant value for the renewable energy industry due to its exceptional conductivity, durability, and corrosion resistance. The metal is used extensively in wiring, electrical connections, and components for power transmission and distribution in solar photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and...

