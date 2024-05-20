Israel Occupation Continues Closing Rafah, Karem Abu Salem Crossings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces continue to close Rafah and Karem Abu Salem crossings in the southern Gaza Strip for the 14th day, aggravating the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that the occupation forces prevented during the closure the entry of more than 3000 aid trucks into Gaza Strip, and the travel of 700 patients for treatment outside the besieged Strip.

The World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed on Sunday the need for a safe and sustainable delivery of aid to prevent famine in the northern Gaza Strip, but Israeli evacuation orders prevent that.

The Rafah crossing is the main land crossing for the entry of aid and the exit of injured and patients for treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 35,456 Palestinians, most of whom are children and women, and the injury of 79,476 others, in an endless toll, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.



