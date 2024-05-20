Amir Honors Winners Of State Incentive, Appreciation Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has honored the winners of the sixth edition of the State Incentive and Appreciation Awards in science, arts and literature at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

HH the Amir granted the Appreciation Award to Ali Abdullah Al Fayyad Al Khalidi in the heritage field, Youssef Ahmed Mohammed Al Homaid in field of fine arts, and Eng. Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim Al Jaidah in the field of architecture.

HH the Amir also honored the winners of the Incentive Award, namely:

- The late Dr. Abdullah Salem Shabib Al Mannai in the field of education technology and was received on his behalf by Abdullah Shabib Al Mannai

- Dr. Asma Abdullah Al Attiyah in the field of psychology

- Dr. Mohammed Salem Alansari and Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari (equally) in the field of civil engineering

- Dr. Khalifa Nasser Al Khalifa in the field of mechanical engineering

- Dr. Sumaya Ali Sultan Al Maadeed in the field of communications engineering

- Sheikha Dr. Noora bint Jabor bin Jassim Al-Thani in the field of biophysics

- Mohamed Abdullah Al Marzooqi in the field of musical arts

- Hasan Abdullah Rashid in the field of theatre

- Dr. Zakia Malallah Al Essa in the field of poetry

HH the Amir lauded the efforts of the winners and their dedication to serving the society, along with their role in nurturing the scientific and cultural scene, wishing them success in serving their homeland.

For their part, the winners expressed their sincere thanks to HH the Amir for honoring them with the awards and His Highness's patronage of literature, arts, science and engineering in the country.

The honoring ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, alongside a number of Their Excellencies ministers and high-ranking officials.

