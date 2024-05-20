Sofidel America Wins Gold Stevie® Award For ESG Excellence

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel America, a global leader in paper product manufacturing, proudly announces its recent win at the 2024 Stevie® Awards, where it clinched the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG).

The Stevie® Awards, esteemed as the premier business awards program in the U.S.A., attract thousands of nominations from across the globe. Sofidel America's victory underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Sofidel America's Gold Stevie® Achievement:

Sofidel America's receipt of the Gold Stevie® Award highlights its remarkable dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through innovative initiatives, the company has significantly reduced pollution, lowered CO2 emissions, minimized waste, and has been an industry leader in ESG for almost 60 years.

Among its notable achievements:

Environmental Stewardship: Sofidel America has implemented state-of-the-art technologies and practices to minimize its environmental footprint. From investing in energy-efficient equipment to optimizing transportation logistics, the company is at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing.Social Responsibility: Sofidel America prioritizes its employees and communities through programs promoting health and safety, education and training opportunities, and community engagement initiatives. In fostering a sustainable business culture, it is crucial to prioritize collaboration and show respect for the communities where operations take place.Governance Excellence: Upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, Sofidel America demonstrates transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership. By adhering to rigorous compliance measures and fostering a culture of integrity, the company earns the trust of stakeholders and investors alike.

This accolade reaffirms Sofidel America's position as a trailblazer in sustainable business practices, positively impacting both society and the environment. This award reflects the company's dedication to sustainability ad environmentally conscious practices, showcasing its commitment to responsible business operations.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development.