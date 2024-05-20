Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $95,000 To Combat Homelessness In London

(MENAFN- 3BL) LONDON, May 20, 2024 /3BL/ - The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a $95,000 grant to St Mungo's in support of ending homelessness and rebuilding lives in England. St Mungo's key missions are to work directly with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and provide them with services to find paths away from the streets, for good, and influence policymakers to make positive change.

The grant will support St Mungo's“Putting Down Roots” (PDR) program. The program focuses on horticultural skills and aims at building clients' self-esteem, confidence and sociability. The program establishes a routine by asking clients to commit to attending regular horticulture sessions and taking responsibility in caring for plants. Clients are supported by qualified garden trainers to develop skills in green spaces across Bristol and London. In addition, the grant will support the creation of a new position for a Horticulture Project Manager who will design a program that implements PDR throughout St. Mungo's services and builds partnerships to create referral pathways for clients to pursue further training, education and employment.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Baker Hughes and the Baker Hughes Foundation, who are supporting our Putting Down Roots program. Putting Down Roots uses horticultural therapy to improve the mental health of our clients and is often an essential first engagement opportunity for our clients on their wider recovery journey. Sixty-nine percent of our clients report a mental health problem and are often excluded from traditional opportunities for treatment,” said St Mungo's CEO Emma Haddad.“Putting Down Roots adopts an innovative approach which allows more people to access the support they need to improve their mental health and recover from homelessness. We are excited to work with Baker Hughes colleagues in the U.K. to bring them closer to our work through volunteering, fundraising and education activities, and are so grateful for their generous donation to support our purpose of ending homelessness and rebuilding lives."

“Everyone deserves a safe space to live. At Baker Hughes, we strive to provide opportunities for disadvantaged people to receive the support they need. We are proud to support St Mungo's mission to combat homelessness and provide individuals with the support to recovery services,” said Deanna Jones, executive vice president of People, Communications & Transformation.

