Godaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: About Godaddy Corporate Governance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in GoDaddy's 2023 Sustainability Report

Corporate Governance

We're committed to generating value and earning trust.

Delivering on our mission requires a strong foundation of effective management, oversight, and accountability. We maintain governance policies and practices designed to support long-term value creation, help us earn our stakeholders' trust, and enable us to remain competitive in our dynamic operating environment.

Our Board of Directors

Our Board of Directors provides oversight of the long-term strategic, financial, and organizational company goals. The Board has three standing committees: the Audit and Finance Committee, the Nominating and Governance Committee, and the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. Each committee operates under a written charter outlining the committee's purpose, responsibilities, and procedures. Additionally, the Board and each committee operate in accordance with GoDaddy's Corporate Governance Guidelines . The Corporate Governance Guidelines reflect the Board's commitment to a system of governance that enhances corporate responsibility and accountability and assist the Board in implementing effective corporate governance practices. Each year, the Board reviews the guidelines, with the company's other governing documents and related policies, to assess their effectiveness as part of an annual governance review.

The Board and each of its committees also undertake an annual self-assessment process to evaluate the effectiveness of the Board and its committees. In addition, the Board and each committee conduct an annual evaluation to consider their effectiveness, composition, and mix of director skills, experience, and expertise in light of the company's strategy and performance. The results of the annual governance review and these annual evaluations are discussed and evaluated to determine whether changes may be appropriate in any given year.

The Board delegated key oversight responsibilities to each of the Audit and Finance Committee, the Nominating and Governance Committee, and the Compensation and Human Capital Committee, all of which report back to the Board regularly on topics reviewed during their respective meetings.

For more information on the responsibilities of our Board and committees, please review our Corporate Governance Guidelines, committee charters, and Proxy Statement on our Governance page.

Risk Management

Our Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing GoDaddy's enterprise-wide risk assessment and management; the formation of our long-term strategic, financial, and organizational goals; and the plans designed to achieve such goals. The Board and/or one of its committees also oversees strategic, legal, regulatory, financial, management, and operational risks. Our enterprise risk management program is intended to identify internal and external factors that could prevent the company from achieving our strategic and operational objectives and assist management in monitoring and mitigating specified risks to a reasonable level.

Sustainability Governance

At GoDaddy, we recognize that operating a successful global company and building long-term value for our stakeholders is inherently tied to our corporate sustainability approach, commitments, and goals. We aim to embed sustainability in business strategy and operations; enable responsible growth; build upon our positive impacts; and effectively support our customers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders.

Our commitment to sustainability begins at the top, with formal oversight of sustainability matters embedded in the governance structures of our Board of Directors and committees. We have designed our approach for managing sustainability matters with a focus on transparency and oversight, which helps us continue to review and incorporate sustainability matters into our strategy and operations.

GoDaddy Sustainability Governance Structure

BOARD - AND COMMITTEE - LEVEL OVERSIGHT

The Nominating and Governance Committee oversees GoDaddy's sustainability strategies, practices, and programs. The Nominating and Governance Committee also reviews GoDaddy's public disclosures on such matters, including disclosures in our Proxy Statement and annual Sustainability Report. The Nominating and Governance Committee regularly reports to the Board on these topics.

The Compensation and Human Capital Committee assists the Board in its oversight of human capital management, including diversity matters and our assessment of pay parity across our employees.

The Compensation and Human Capital Committee reports regularly to the Board on these topics.

EXECUTIVE AND MANAGEMENT - LEVEL OVERSIGHT

Management oversees the progress of corporate sustainability programs and practices as they relate to key areas of our business.

Our senior legal leadership reports regularly to the Board and the Nominating and Governance Committee on GoDaddy's sustainability programs and practices, including progress on goals such as our emissions reductions.

Members of our Sustainability Working Group (as described to the right) report directly to members of GoDaddy's management, sharing ongoing updates on relevant sustainability topics, as needed. Members of management elevate sustainability-related topics to their executive team leaders where relevant.

SUSTAINABILITY WORKING GROUP

Our Sustainability Working Group is composed of leaders across the company.

The Sustainability Working Group is responsible for driving progress across our priority topics, supporting sustainability disclosures, and sharing relevant matters to inform and guide the business. The Sustainability Working Group is comprised of leaders representing GoDaddy's priority topics across the company and is chaired by the Corporate Sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Team. It also supports our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and transparent disclosures.

To learn more, read our 2023 Sustainability Report .

###

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ... .

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.