Ooty to Munnar-7 Places to visit near Bangalore in Summer vacation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South India is an excellent choice for a summer family holiday, featuring a mix of natural beauty, cultural legacy, and recreational activities. Here are seven excellent destinations to consider.

Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is renowned for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and pleasant climate.

A picturesque hill station in the Western Ghats, Munnar is famous for its tea gardens, misty mountains, and exotic flora and fauna.

Wayanad is known for its rich history, wildlife sanctuaries, and scenic beauty. It's a great destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

This former French colony offers a unique blend of Indian and French cultures, with serene beaches and charming streets.

Famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and tranquil lagoons, Alleppey is perfect for a unique family experience.

Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its scenic beauty, pleasant weather, and sprawling tea gardens.