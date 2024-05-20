Ranveer Singh Carefully Takes Pregnant Deepika Padukone To Vote

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child came to cast their vote.
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump, Ranveer Singh carefully takes her to vote
India is currently holding its 2024 Lok Sabha elections and many Bollywood actors voted early in Maharashtra's Phase 5.
They proudly demonstrated their civic duty by posing for photographs with their inked fingers as proof of voting.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child were among them.
Deepika and Ranveer twinned outfits as they waded through a throng of supporters to the polling station.
Ranveer, like a caring husband, held Deepika's hand as he led her to the booth.
As they came out to vote, both wore immaculate white shirts and blue denim.
Deepika revealed her baby bump for the first time, softly cradling it as she smiled.
