MLA HD Revanna Granted Bail In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case At Holenarasipur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Minister H.D. Revanna has been granted bail by the court in a case of alleged sexual assault registered at the Holenarasipur police station.

The decision comes amidst controversy surrounding a pen drive containing explicit videos purportedly featuring MP Prajwal Revanna, which gained widespread attention in Hassan. A woman employed at Revanna's residence came forward with accusations of sexual assault, recounting an incident that allegedly took place in the storeroom of Revanna's house.

Additionally, another complaint emerged, this time against Prajwal Revanna, alleging sexual misconduct involving inappropriate touching. In the legal proceedings, Revanna was designated as accused A1, with Prajwal labelled as accused A2, according to reports from the Hole Narasipura police station.

Three days ago, the court granted Revanna interim bail in the sexual assault case. Today, during the bail application hearing, the court extended bail to Revanna, bringing a sense of relief to the former minister. Notably, Revanna is already out on bail in a separate kidnapping case registered at the city police station, although his legal challenges persist.

Revanna's bail conditions involved posting a bond worth Rs 5 lakh and providing a surety, as stipulated under CrPC 436. The surety provided during the interim bail period, by a person named Shivraj, remains valid.