Gujarat ATS Arrests 4 ISIS Terrorists, Who Are Sri Lankan Nationals, At Ahmedabad Airport

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested four Islamic State terrorists at Ahmedabad airport, sources said. All four terrorists are Sri Lankan nationals. They first arrived in Chennai and later reached Ahmedabad. They were waiting for a message from Pakistani handlers at the Ahmedabad airport.

Three IPL teams were scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport for the qualifying and eliminator games, but the arrests were made beforehand. The airport has increased security throughout. Reports indicate that they had communication with handlers in Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Deputy General of Police Vikas Sahay said the four terrorists are natives of Sri Lanka and were radicalised by the Islamic State's ideology. They only speak Tamil and don't understand Hindi or English, he said.



The ISIS operatives first arrived in Chennai from Colombo and later reached Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 19, he said.



Two mobile phones, Indian and Sri Lankan currency, some Pakistan-made weapons and an Islamic State flag was recovered from them, he said.

On scanning their phones, the police found mention of some locations near Ahmedabad, where they were likely to carry out terror attacks, the DGP said.

Earlier in March, two top leaders of ISIS in India were arrested near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

The accused were characterised as highly driven and brainwashed leaders of ISIS in India, engaged in a range of operations such as funding terrorism, recruiting, and organising terror attacks through the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).