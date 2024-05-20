Three Persons Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Showroom In Karol Bagh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Three men were rescued after a fire broke out at a garment store in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Monday evening, a fire department official said.
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said that a call regarding the blaze at a clothing showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh was received at 5:28 p.m.
Initially, three occupants were seen stuck on the top floor of the building.
“They were taken out of the building with the help of the public using a ladder,” said a senior official.
“Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While no one is reportedly stuck inside, a search is being carried out to ensure the safety of the occupants," a police officer said.
MENAFN20052024000231011071ID1108235665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.