One Killed In Firecracker Unit Blast In TN's Pudukkottai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) One person was killed in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Karthik, 32, from Athipalam village near Viralimalai in the district.

Another person was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Pudukottai with serious injuries.

Pudukkottai police officials told IANS that the accident occurred due to sparks triggered during welding work at the warehouse of the fireworks factory.

Fire and Rescue services immediately doused the fire.