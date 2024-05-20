Striking Contrast: Palmeiras’ Defensive Wall Versus Feeble Attack

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the early stages of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras presents a study in contrasts, boasting one of the best defenses but struggling significantly in attack.



Their performance has started unexpectedly, scoring only three goals after six rounds.



They are currently just ahead of Atlético-GO and Cuiabá, with Cuiabá having played fewer games.



Despite offensive challenges, Palmeiras' defense stands out by conceding only three goals.



This record aligns them with top teams like Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Internacional, and Grêmio.



These teams played fewer matches due to schedule disruptions from flooding in Rio Grande do Sul and other issues.







This situation places Palmeiras in a precarious ninth place in the league, their worst standing at this stage of the season since 2017.



Due to the tragedy in the south, the upcoming matches have been postponed, shifting the team's focus to the Copa do Brasil.



They hold a slight advantage over Botafogo-SP from the first leg.



As Palmeiras gears up for the next Copa do Brasi match, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely.



Balancing their strong defense with a more effective offense could be crucial for their success in domestic and cup competitions this season.



The next match against Botafogo-SP will test their resilience and offer a chance to regain momentum.



It may also kickstart their attack as they defend their lead from the first encounter.

MENAFN20052024007421016031ID1108235289