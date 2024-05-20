Venezuela Clamps Down On Crypto Mining To Stabilize Power Grid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has officially banned bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining to protect its strained power grid.



The Ministry of Electric Power announced the disconnection of mining farms from the national power network to curb excessive energy use and ensure stable electricity supply.



The national cryptocurrency association confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that all mining activities are now illegal.



This ban is part of a broader anti-corruption effort, including the seizure of 2,000 mining devices.



Since 2019, Venezuela has faced frequent power outages, disrupting daily life and economic activities.



The high energy demand of cryptocurrency mining has exacerbated these issues, leading to decisive government action.



Other nations, like China, have implemented similar bans, while Paraguay is considering such measures.







The mining prohibition is linked to a larger anti-corruption campaign that has led to high-profile arrests and investigations.



This includes actions against officials involved in unauthorized economic activities.



In March 2023, Venezuela's energy provider shut down several mining facilities amid corruption probes related to the state oil company.



These actions mark a significant shift in Venezuela's strategy to manage its energy resources and maintain regulatory control over high-energy industries.



This regulatory and legal overhaul is part of a complex narrative of governance, economic strategy, and international crypto-politics.



It highlights the significant impact of digital currencies on global energy policies and national governance.

MENAFN20052024007421016031ID1108235287