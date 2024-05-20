(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and India, both pivotal in the Global South and as BRICS members, are advancing a stronger economic partnership.



Strategic talks between Brazil's Labor Minister, Luiz Marinho, and India's Ambassador, Suresh Reddy , have strengthened bilateral ties.



Their talks focused on digital transformation, business engagement, and investment opportunities.



Recently in Brasília, Minister Marinho expressed optimism about Brazil's economic future, despite early challenges under President Lula.



He emphasized Brazil's drive to become a prime destination for international investors, especially amid global energy transition discussions.







Ambassador Reddy highlighted the attractive opportunities for Indian investors, citing Tata Group's expansions in São Paulo and Paraná.



With ambitions to double its local workforce, Tata plans to make Brazil a central hub for its industries across Latin America.



Marinho suggested creating a working group with various Brazilian ministries, business leaders, and the Indian government.

Indian Tata Eyes Brazil as Central Hub For Latin America

This group would tackle the logistical and regulatory challenges to ease India business expansions in Brazil.



This year celebrates the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, now a strong trading partnership.



Their trade reached a record $15.2 billion in 2022, up 31.4% from the previous year, showcasing their dynamic economic interactions.



The expansion of the India-Mercosur Preferential Trade Agreement is set to enhance this relationship further.



It aims to boost trade in goods, services, and investments, not just between Brazil and India but throughout the Mercosur states.

