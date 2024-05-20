Fibank Launches The New Exclusive Mastercard Platinum First Lady Card

(MENAFN- Pressat) Fibank , in collaboration with Mastercard® , has launched in Bulgaria the new Mastercard® Platinum First Lady credit card. This exclusive card is a new generation product, developed with a personalized approach and understanding of the needs of the modern lady: dynamic, ambitious and always on the move.
Mastercard® Platinum First Lady from Fibank features a unique combination of cutting edge technology with the convenience and security of a credit card.
Ladies holding the new card will enjoy a number of privileges, including:
No annual card maintenance fee for the first year; Free International Travel Insurance from Generali with coverage up to USD 50,000; Free access to airport lounges in the cities of Sofia, Vienna, Istanbul, Belgrade and Skopje; Additionally, Priority Pass access to international airport lounges two times per year.
Fibank provides to approved Mastercard® Platinum First Lady applicants free medical insurance with coverage up to BGN 10,000 with Fihealth Insurance in case of initial diagnosis of breast cancer.
Holding a Mastercard® Platinum First Lady Fibank also allows free participation in Fibank's cashback program , as well as in a bonus program with Booking for 3% cashback on every booking made with the card.
First Investment Bank (Fibank) is a Bulgarian public company majority-owned by Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev.
